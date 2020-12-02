‘Remember Kathy Griffin?’ The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls out GOP double standard on death threats

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if she was losing her mind over Republicans shrugging their shoulders at death threats against election officials as President Donald Trump tries to overturn his loss.
An attorney for the Trump campaign called for Chris Krebs, a former cybersecurity official who was fired for declaring the election to be secure, to be drawn, quartered and shot because he disagreed with claims about voter fraud, and election officials in Georgia have also faced death threats from the president’s supporters.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It should be from [Trump] in front of a camera saying, ‘We don’t do that,'” Goldberg said. “But, you know, what’s crazy, it appears that every time someone says something he doesn’t like, they’re fake, they’re this. He’s doing this to people in his own party who have no reason to help Democrats win. They’re doing their job, and yet he’s calling for this.”
“Now this is a whole new place in my mind that he’s taken us, because if any of us had said anything like that about him, you know, people would have been all over us,” Goldberg added. “It would have been all over us.”
She pointed to comedian Kathy Griffin, whose job bookings dried up after she posed for a photo with a prop that looked like Trump’s severed head.
“Do you remember what happened to Kathy Griffin?” Goldberg said. “Remember what happened to Kathy Griffin? She lost her career.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his New York Times column as well as his Twitter posts, has often stressed that Republicans in Congress have a double standard when it comes to the federal deficit — which they are silent amount under GOP presidential administrations but suddenly become obsessed with after a Democratic president is sworn in. And in a Twitter thread posted on December 2, Krugman predicts that the GOP budget hawks will magically rediscover fiscal conservatism after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.
A Black woman from Boston, Massachusetts shared a racist letter she said she had received from a neighbor that admonished her for "loud" sex and using a blender at 10 a.m.
The woman, who uses the Twitter handle @earthyari_, posted an image of the letter on Tuesday.
"You seem to have no respect for others huh?" the letter begins. "You seem to think you can move into a new building without abiding by the rules of morality or have any concern for anyone else but yourself."
"Who uses a blender at 10am," the note continues. "You're playing rap music so early in the morning? Please put away the n****r music only n****rs listen to n****r music."
President Donald Trump pardoning his three eldest children would be a form of obstruction of justice, according to a former high-ranking FBI official.
Frank Figliuzzi, the former FBI assistant director, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that pardons for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani could be considered obstruction if any of them are involved in alleged criminal wrongdoing with the president.
"I'm viewing these pardons and even talk of these pardons as essentially a lawful form of obstruction of justice," Figliuzzi said. "That's because I think either currently or in the future, it's likely these family members we're talking about may be under investigation for crimes to which the president may himself be a party, so this is far less about a caring father acting out of concern for his children but rather someone who may be a defendant acting out of concern that he's exposed criminally."