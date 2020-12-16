Republicans are ‘defying all kinds of logic’ in ‘dumb’ quest to keep Trump in the White House: WaPo reporter

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday finally acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but that isn’t stopping President Donald Trump and his allies from trying to reverse the outcome.

Appearing on CNN, Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa explained that McConnell is slowly trying to talk his party away from the president, who will be leaving the White House in a little over a month.

In particular, Olorunnipa said McConnell wants to avoid having his senators take a “dumb” vote in January aimed at delaying Biden’s victory being ratified in Congress, but he said that Trump might put pressure on GOP senators to defy him anyway.

“This entire process has not been strategic,” he said. “These Republicans have done things that are defying all kinds of logic by pretending that President Trump is going to be able to serve a second term when they’ve lost the election.”

He then walked through all the ways that Trump has tried to cling to power, only to fall flat on his face every single time.

“None of it has worked so far,” he said. “I wouldn’t put it past him to try one last-ditch effort on January 6th to slow things down, to delay the inevitable.”

