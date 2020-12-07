Rudy Giuliani and Joseph DiGenova should be disbarred for pushing conspiracy theories in court: attorneys

Writing in the New York Daily News this Monday, attorneys Robert C. Gottlieb and Dennis Aftergut contend that you don’t have to have a law degree to see that the “clock may be ticking on some Trump lawyers’ licenses” namely Rudy Giuliani and Joseph DiGenova.
“Those questions are unavoidable in the case of DiGenova,” they write. “On November 30, he said on Newsmax TV that former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, should be ‘taken out at dawn and shot.’ DiGenova’s dog whistle to militia types came just days after Trump fired Krebs for vouching for the election’s integrity.”
According to the attorneys, DiGenova attempt to walk back his comments fall flat, especially in today’s political environment, with so many threats of violence against Trump’s perceived opponents — “it is no laughing matter for a lawyer to fan flames,” they write.
While the attorneys say they hope Giuliani’s current case of coronavirus is mild, his conduct has been a “disgrace.”
“As 25 former DC Bar presidents wrote on December 1, lawyers may not falsely proclaim widespread voting fraud, submit a pattern of frivolous court claims and actively seek to undermine citizens’ faith in our election’s integrity without running afoul of ethical mandates,” they write.
Read the full op-ed over at the New York Daily News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.