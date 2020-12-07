Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani and Joseph DiGenova should be disbarred for pushing conspiracy theories in court: attorneys

Published

48 mins ago

on

Writing in the New York Daily News this Monday, attorneys Robert C. Gottlieb and Dennis Aftergut contend that you don’t have to have a law degree to see that the “clock may be ticking on some Trump lawyers’ licenses” namely Rudy Giuliani and Joseph DiGenova.

“Those questions are unavoidable in the case of DiGenova,” they write. “On November 30, he said on Newsmax TV that former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, should be ‘taken out at dawn and shot.’ DiGenova’s dog whistle to militia types came just days after Trump fired Krebs for vouching for the election’s integrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the attorneys, DiGenova attempt to walk back his comments fall flat, especially in today’s political environment, with so many threats of violence against Trump’s perceived opponents — “it is no laughing matter for a lawyer to fan flames,” they write.

While the attorneys say they hope Giuliani’s current case of coronavirus is mild, his conduct has been a “disgrace.”

“As 25 former DC Bar presidents wrote on December 1, lawyers may not falsely proclaim widespread voting fraud, submit a pattern of frivolous court claims and actively seek to undermine citizens’ faith in our election’s integrity without running afoul of ethical mandates,” they write.

Read the full op-ed over at the New York Daily News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration declined to buy extra Pfizer COVID vaccines when offered more doses: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

According to a new report from the New York Times, Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. government extra doses of its COVID vaccine this summer. Now, according to the Times' report, additional doses won't be available until next June.

"As the administration scrambles to try to purchase more doses of the vaccine, President Trump plans on Tuesday to sign an executive order 'to ensure that United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations,' according to a draft statement and a White House official, though it was not immediately clear what force the president’s executive order would carry," the Times reports.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN reporter Abby Phillip says the ‘Republican Party is being swallowed alive by conspiracies’

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper spoke on Monday to White House correspondent Abby Phillip about President Donald Trump's crusade to steal the 2020 election. Phillip explained that she thinks the election denial and efforts from Trump have more to do with what he intends to do when he leaves the White House.

"It's about trying to set up a political committee that will fund his political future down the road," Phillip said. "I wouldn't be surprised if, as we have reported, the president considers even straight-up relaunching a sort of re-election bid for 2024 as he is leaving the White House. This is all about trying to make sure that he secures his place within the Republican Party, that he keeps Republican lawmakers, who are currently serving, in line and understanding that he still has sway over his base. That is what this whole thing is about and I think that you'll see the president pretty soon after really planting a flag and saying, 'I am the future of the Republican Party' and warning other Republicans who try to break from him that he is not going anywhere."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Will America have fewer vaccines due to Trump’s financial interests?

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

One of America's foremost constitutional law experts wondered in Donald Trump's financial entanglements could result in the country having fewer COVID-19 vaccines.

"Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. government additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to people familiar with the matter," The New York Times reported Monday. "Now Pfizer may not be able [to] provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries, they said."

Continue Reading
 
 