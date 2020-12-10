Rudy Giuliani delivers unhinged rant to the Georgia House: Election workers treated USB drives like ‘vials of heroin or cocaine’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday was out of the hospital after being infected with the novel coronavirus and was once again promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen” from President Donald Trump.
During a hearing with the Georgia House of Representatives, the former New York mayor described possessing a video featuring election workers “passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine.”
It is unclear what this was meant to prove, although Giuliani insisted that the way they passed USB drives to one another was definitive proof of a criminal conspiracy.
“I mean, it’s obvious to anyone who’s a criminal investigator!” he said. “They are engaged in surreptitious, illegal activity!”
Giuliani then lamented that these purportedly criminal poll workers had not yet been questioned, nor had their homes been raided.
“Their homes, their places of work should have been searched for evidence of ballots, for evidence of USB ports, for evidence of voter fraud!” he fumed. “Because they obviously were engaged in it!”
‘There is a miracle taking place’: Pat Robertson claims Texas lawsuit is God intervening in ‘stolen’ election
Televangelist Pat Robertson on Thursday said that the state of Texas is following God's plan by suing to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"God is never late," Robertson announced on his 700 Club program. "We declared on this program and you joined with me that God almighty was going to do a miracle and stop the theft of our election and the fraud that was being perpetrated on the American people and that God himself would intervene."
The TV preacher then spent several minutes reading from the Texas court filing, which is being supported by President Donald Trump and 17 Republican attorneys general in other states.
Obama national security official says Trump is slowing the transition to sabotage Biden’s presidency
President Barack Obama's former national security adviser explained that President Donald Trump is clearly attempting to sabotage President-elect Joe Biden's presidency by refusing a peaceful transfer of power.
Speaking to Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC, Tom Donilon described meeting daily with President George W. Bush's staff to ensure a seamless transition for the safety and security of the country. Trump has obviously opted for a different approach.
"It's not a well-grounded effort, legal effort," Donilan said of the unprecedented legal challenge. "Nothing like it has ever been seen. Here are the facts, here is what I'm worried about from a national perspective: One is, this all conspires to slow down the transition. And there's now some talk about even slowing down confirmations, hearings and confirmations going into next year which will delay putting in place permanent officials in charge of the federal government."
Six states join Texas in asking to invalidate electoral votes from four states Trump lost
Six states are joining Texas in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the presidential election votes of four other states.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton had asked the court to invalidate President Donald Trump's election loss in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin due to alleged irregularities, and 17 states joined in asking the justices to hear the case.
But the attorneys general for Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Utah joined Paxton in asking the court to throw out ballots cast by voters in those four other states.