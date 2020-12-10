Rudy Giuliani delivers unhinged rant to the Georgia House: Election workers treated USB drives like ‘vials of heroin or cocaine’

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday was out of the hospital after being infected with the novel coronavirus and was once again promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen” from President Donald Trump.

During a hearing with the Georgia House of Representatives, the former New York mayor described possessing a video featuring election workers “passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what this was meant to prove, although Giuliani insisted that the way they passed USB drives to one another was definitive proof of a criminal conspiracy.

“I mean, it’s obvious to anyone who’s a criminal investigator!” he said. “They are engaged in surreptitious, illegal activity!”

Giuliani then lamented that these purportedly criminal poll workers had not yet been questioned, nor had their homes been raided.

“Their homes, their places of work should have been searched for evidence of ballots, for evidence of USB ports, for evidence of voter fraud!” he fumed. “Because they obviously were engaged in it!”

Watch the video below.