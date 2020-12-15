Quantcast
Santa and Mrs. Claus test positive for COVID-19 after posing for photos with dozens of kids

Santa and Mrs. Claus in Long County, Georgia (Facebook)

A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a Georgia holiday event may have exposed dozens of children to the coronavirus.

The couple, who have volunteered at the event for years, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, two days after posing for photos with about 50 children during a parade organized by the Long County Chamber of Commerce, reported WSAV-TV.

“I have personally known both ‘Santa’ and ‘Mrs. Claus’ my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger,” said Robert Parker, chairman of the county board of commissioners.

The couple, whose real names were not released, didn’t have any symptoms at the time of the event but were tested over the weekend.

Long County Schools asked parents to keep students who were exposed or are showing symptoms to remain home until after the winter break, and teachers organized at-home lessons for the remaining days of the semester.


