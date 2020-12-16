Seth Meyers ridicules Trump for not being able to find a new home: ‘He’s going to have to live in the woods’

When Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, she was spotted taking the family dog for a hike in the woods. President Donald Trump will have to permanently move to the woods if he intends to have a home that will accept him, joked “Late Night” host Seth Meyers during Wednesday’s show.

New York has made it clear that they don’t want Trump and now Mar-a-Lago neighbors are filing their own lawsuits to keep Trump from living out of his exclusive club, which is against the regulations he agreed to in 1993.

“This is like one of those ironic punishments for a racist on ‘The Twilight Zone,'” said Meyers. “We do have a Hacienda available in Mexico City? ‘NOOOOOOO!!!'”

Trump has many options of places he could live, like all of the red states that supported him so enthusiastically. He could move next door to Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, or outside the Omaha, Nebraska district, Alabama, Mississippi, Idaho, The Ozarks, Wyoming or many other options. It’s unclear why he’s so set on Palm Beach.

“He’s going to be our first nomad ex-president,” Meyers continued. “Remember how everyone made fun of Hillary Clinton for taking a walk in the woods once after she lost? Trump’s going to have to live in the woods. Years from now, a group of hikers are going to find him hold up in a cave with a long beard doing a rally for a bunch of polecats.”

“We love the ferrets, don’t we folks?” Meyers said in his “Trump” voice. “Natural allies. But the skunks, how do we feel? Not nice. Not nice, the skunks.

Fox News hosts have spent the last several days trying to make Trump feel better by saying Americans should name the vaccine after Trump. He explained that the only real credit Trump gets for the vaccine is saying that there should be one. In his life, Meyers said he thinks that they should probably feed the kids every night, but he’s smart enough not to tell his wife that it should be called “Dad’s Spaghetti.”

It’s clear that Trump’s feelings are a big part of the GOP’s efforts over the past several weeks. Meyers noted that it’s pretty pathetic to have to be rejected three times by someone. It’s one thing to double-check once, but three times?

“Trump has been outside Georgia’s window for three nights in a row and each night, Georgia shut the window and turned on the sprinklers,” he said.

See the video below: