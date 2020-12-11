Quantcast
‘Shame on you!’ The View’s Ana Navarro unloads on Rudy Giuliani for getting bailed out on COVID after ‘reckless’ behavior

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani appears before Michigan House Oversight Committee (screen grab)

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro shamed Rudy Giuliani for acting with “reckless” disregard for the coronavirus pandemic and then getting special treatment once he caught it.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was briefly hospitalized this week for a COVID-19 infection after traveling around the country trying to undo his client’s election loss, and Giuliani was seen bunched together with others without a mask, wiping his face and nose with a handkerchief and audibly passing gas.

“I don’t want anybody to suffer with COVID because my family has,” Navarro said, “but let me just tell you something. It is ignominious, it is insufferable that someone who has been as selfish and ridiculous, spewing spittle, sweating and passing gas through four or five different states, and he’s able to get celebrity treatment and privileged treatment that other people who he has exposed do not.”

Giuliani recovered quickly after taking the same drugs that Trump did in October, when he was infected, but aren’t widely available to the general public.

“That is disgraceful, and he should be shamed for that, and all these people going to Christmas parties at the White House and going to all these superspreader events knowing that because they’re somehow in Trump’s orbit, they can get access to a cocktail of drugs that other Americans can’t,” Navarro said. “Shame on you! Shame on you because you are exposing people. There’s legislatures all over the place that have had to close this week because Rudy Giuliani was in there doing his schtick.”


American democracy might just survive Trump — but no, the system isn’t working

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

It was inevitable that people would begin to argue that because Donald Trump has so far been unable to overturn an election that he lost by a decisive margin, we can all relax: There were no tanks in the streets and "the system worked." There are people who have blithely brushed off his machinations as some kind of therapy for the poor guy, who just needed some time to deal with his disappointment. One Republican famously told the Washington Post, "What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change. He went golfing this weekend. It's not like he's plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on January 20. He's tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he'll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he'll leave."Apparently, this person sees no harm in allowing Trump to convince 70% of Republicans to believe that Joe Biden's presidency is illegitimate. Indeed, he no doubt sees that as the party's consolation prize. That dismissive view of Trump's refusal to accept his loss has more recently taken hold among others who believe that for all the Democrats' fears that Trump wouldn't leave office, it's apparent that the courts are rejecting his sloppy, evidence-free legal filings, which means the "guardrails" are holding.
Texas’s latest election lawsuit filing is chock-full of ‘factual gibberish’: Top legal reporter

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday filed a response to four Biden-backing swing states in its Supreme Court lawsuit aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election -- and Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath has found it none too impressive.

Writing on Twitter, Heath broke down Texas's latest filing and explained that it contained multiple factual howlers, most notably in its defense of an analyst who implausibly claimed that Biden had less than a one-in-quadrillion chance of winning Pennsylvania.

The error in Texas's analyst, as the state of Pennsylvania explained, was that he believed that there was no plausible way for Biden to have caught up with the lead Trump had in Pennsylvania on election night unless he did so fraudulently because the outstanding ballots that were counted in the days after went overwhelmingly for President-elect Joe Biden.

Arizona hospital tells doctor not to return to work after he posted about lack of ICU beds

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

After posting on social media about the severity of the coronavirus surge in Arizona, Dr. Cleavon Gilman has been asked not to return to his job at Yuma Regional Medical Center, the Arizona Republic reports.

"What I don't understand about this is I have been advocating for Arizona; I have been calling for a mask mandate, the closure of schools and indoor dining," Gilman told The Arizona Republic. "I did all of this because we are seeing an unprecedented number of cases. This is my third surge — I know how this ends."

