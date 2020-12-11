‘Shame on you!’ The View’s Ana Navarro unloads on Rudy Giuliani for getting bailed out on COVID after ‘reckless’ behavior

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro shamed Rudy Giuliani for acting with “reckless” disregard for the coronavirus pandemic and then getting special treatment once he caught it.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was briefly hospitalized this week for a COVID-19 infection after traveling around the country trying to undo his client’s election loss, and Giuliani was seen bunched together with others without a mask, wiping his face and nose with a handkerchief and audibly passing gas.

“I don’t want anybody to suffer with COVID because my family has,” Navarro said, “but let me just tell you something. It is ignominious, it is insufferable that someone who has been as selfish and ridiculous, spewing spittle, sweating and passing gas through four or five different states, and he’s able to get celebrity treatment and privileged treatment that other people who he has exposed do not.”

Giuliani recovered quickly after taking the same drugs that Trump did in October, when he was infected, but aren’t widely available to the general public.

“That is disgraceful, and he should be shamed for that, and all these people going to Christmas parties at the White House and going to all these superspreader events knowing that because they’re somehow in Trump’s orbit, they can get access to a cocktail of drugs that other Americans can’t,” Navarro said. “Shame on you! Shame on you because you are exposing people. There’s legislatures all over the place that have had to close this week because Rudy Giuliani was in there doing his schtick.”