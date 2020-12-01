‘Shameless’ GOP senator now demands ‘transparency’ from Biden after ignoring Trump’s ‘sleazy dealings’ for years: Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) for demanding “transparency” from Joe Biden’s nominees.

The Texas Republican pointed to a New York Times report that some of Biden’s candidates had ties to consulting and investment firms that could present ethics problems, and the “Morning Joe” host said the irony was rich coming at the tail end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Here’s more from Cornyn vowing to take the Biden administration to task for what the GOP was willing to overlook time and time and time again during the Trump administration,” Scarborough said.

Cornyn, who voted to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial over his Ukraine election scheme, stood on the Senate floor and vowed to oppose any nominee who does not provide full transparency into their work for a foreign government.

“Are there no mirrors in John Cornyn’s house?” Scarborough said. “I’m serious. How is someone so shameless at this stage in their political career that they can after apologizing for Donald Trump and, you have to say, his sleazy business dealings, the fact that he refuses to release any of his tax records, the fact that he refuses to tell us where he’s getting his loans from, where he’s getting any of his money from, is now saying, ‘I shall not allow a Biden appointee through without them being completely transparent on their foreign business dealings.'”

“Has he given a floor speech about Donald Trump’s lack of transparency?” he added. “Hell, I’d even settle for a floor speech on Rudy Giuliani’s lack of transparency in foreign business dealings.”