Texas GOPer Crenshaw falls flat on his face trying explain his support for throwing out other state’s votes

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) took to Twitter on Friday morning to attempt to explain why he signed onto an amicus brief backing a lawsuit filed in Texas asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

It did not go well. At all.

With Crenshaw and 106 other Republicans who signed on being called “seditious” and accused of treason by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday morning, Crenshaw went into damage control in an attempt to rationalize his actions — with many commenters pointing out that he completely missed the point of the lawsuit.

According to the lawmaker notable for his squabbling with critics, “The left-wing outrage is predictably over the top. The request here is simple: allow this case to be elevated to the Supreme Court, and let the Supreme Court make a determination. All cases should be heard, all investigations should be thorough. It is that simple.”

He then provided his reasoning, by writing, “My personal hope is that drawing additional attention to it forces states to clean up their act, and adopt far better and more secure systems going forward that will garner the kind of faith in our elections our nation so desperately needs” which led one commenter, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, to ask, “Texas was one of those states, why didn’t he sue Texas? Also North Carolina, why not sue North Carolina?”

Then it was on as commenters deluged him with criticism for trying to explain away an action that could haunt him for the rest of his career — as you can see below:

And what is the basis of this case? This: Authorities other than state legislatures unilaterally made sweeping changes to election law and therefore diminished integrity and faith in the system. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 11, 2020

Texas was one of those states, why didn't he sue Texas? Also North Carolina, why not sue North Carolina? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 11, 2020

Interesting that one would be in the business of regulating other states, Dan. That doesn't sound very Texan. Could you imagine if California sued Texas for having the governor shut down voting stations? Can you? — Marine–At Ease (@LifeHammock) December 11, 2020

Nah. That's just called being a Republican. — Kringle Hunter (@PixelsForAFace) December 11, 2020

Translation: Bring back Jim Crow voting laws. #MAGAMORONS — Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) December 11, 2020

This man has shamed himself, and knows it, and is retroactively trying to make it look like something else. — Chief Francis O'Neill (@NeillChief) December 11, 2020

Your personal hope is get publicity, build your brand, and get out of your dead end as a back bencher. — phillip mattox (@mattpd03) December 11, 2020

Funny how none of that is in the brief you signed your name to. I do agree your request is simple: nullify millions of votes in one race only simply because you don’t like the outcome. — Jeff Watters (@jeffreywatters) December 11, 2020

I WOULD LIKE TO DRAW ATTENTION TO THIS FACT pic.twitter.com/EBAJyjfICJ — Fake Crunkbout (@FakeCrunkbout) December 11, 2020

Maybe States should clean up their districting too? Hypocrite pic.twitter.com/qYWwE6RtIn — Chris (@SanFranGlasgow) December 11, 2020

Oh yeah so cute. I hope other states govern like I want them to. I don’t want the judges to overturn an election, I just want to use this to complain about other states. — newzjunkey (@newzjunkey) December 11, 2020

Dan, Dan, you're a young man with a strong brand and a proven flair for leadership. The Party needs people like you. But we also need you to survey the battlefield before running into the fray. Many thoughtful conservatives are appalled by these absurd legal antics. Be better. — Tom Maguire (@Tom_Maguire) December 11, 2020

You’re pathetic and you know it. — (@EliasToufexis) December 11, 2020

I liked you a lot more when you weren’t jumping in front of every parade. If there’s one thing that’s ruining this country it’s non-stop politicians and politics. Work more, talk less. Twitter is not work. Spread the word to all your co-workers in DC. — Scott Camp v. 2020 (@scottytaco) December 11, 2020

This is a dizzying level of spin. It’s like saying, “We are going to try and burn the house down. If the SC stops us, it’s good for everyone because we will fireproof our home…for the next time we try and burn the house down. See? No big deal! In fact, you’re welcome!” — BabaYaga (@7Veritas4) December 11, 2020

If you or anyone could point to specific instances of voter fraud happening anywhere this would seem like a legit concern. But you can't, and not for lack of trying. It'd be hilarious if it weren't such a clear and present danger to democracy. Didn't the GOP used to be patriotic? — Peter Ames Carlin (@peteramescarlin) December 11, 2020

A lot of people are saying that you drink babies' blood under the light of a full moon in the middle of the woods. People are losing faith in you as their Congressman as a result. Courts must investigate to restore faith in you as a non-baby blood drinker. — High Seinfeld (@HighSeinfeld) December 11, 2020

Oh but no fraud in red states, right? Not even a whiff. Odd that ONLY swing states are fraudulent, only swing states need to clean up their act? You are outrageous and then you are bothered by the ensuing outrage?!!

Srsly gfy. — jane (@earlyaldenlang) December 11, 2020

The only way to garner faith in our elections is by allowing whiny losers to overturn election results because they don’t like the results — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) December 11, 2020

It's odd that Dan or any Republican would be complaining about election security or secure systems when their party literally blocked these things from happening.https://t.co/eji6yygGsB — Beta Ray Ben (@ScienceOfficerB) December 11, 2020

My personal hope is you could see how much all of this is bullshit. But I know you have a hard time seeing that. — AloysiusFreeman (@FreemanAloysius) December 11, 2020