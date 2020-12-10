The View’s Whoopi Goldberg nails ‘states rights’ Republicans for ‘trampling all over states rights’ for Trump

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out Republican state officials for trying to overturn election results in other states.

Attorneys general in 17 states have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate President Donald Trump’s election loss in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“I find it amazing that the party that loves to talk about states’ rights is trampling all over everybody’s states’ rights,” Goldberg said.

The legal challenges filed against Trump’s loss complain that election officials followed rules that were, in many cases, passed by Republican state legislatures.

“I love that they love to talk about what needed to happen,” Goldberg said. “This election was closely watched by them, by their party, because they wanted to make sure no one was messing this up, so how did they miss all of this as it was happening? That’s what I want to know.”

“How did you miss it?” she added. “You were watching, you had people, they were watching. There were watchers from all sides of the aisle. How is it that only we, you know, that we cheated?”