The View’s Whoopi Goldberg nails ‘states rights’ Republicans for ‘trampling all over states rights’ for Trump

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out Republican state officials for trying to overturn election results in other states.
Attorneys general in 17 states have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate President Donald Trump’s election loss in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“I find it amazing that the party that loves to talk about states’ rights is trampling all over everybody’s states’ rights,” Goldberg said.
The legal challenges filed against Trump’s loss complain that election officials followed rules that were, in many cases, passed by Republican state legislatures.
“I love that they love to talk about what needed to happen,” Goldberg said. “This election was closely watched by them, by their party, because they wanted to make sure no one was messing this up, so how did they miss all of this as it was happening? That’s what I want to know.”
“How did you miss it?” she added. “You were watching, you had people, they were watching. There were watchers from all sides of the aisle. How is it that only we, you know, that we cheated?”
A Trump-loving employee of the University of Wisconsin-Madison this week was terminated by the university weeks after he was caught on video plowing his motorcycle through a group of students at a local Black Lives Matter rally.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rich Yaeger, a senior power plant operator at the school, was terminated from his job for "workplace policy violations," although the university declined to elaborate on what those violations were.
During his long career in talk radio, Rush Limbaugh has thrived on us-versus-them rhetoric — claiming that that liberals and progressives have a viewpoint that is diametrically opposed to true Americanism. And during his December 9 broadcast, the far-right radio host argued that the divisions between Red America and Blue America are so huge that "secession" might be inevitable.
The 69-year-old Limbaugh told listeners, "I actually think — and I've referenced this, I've alluded to this a couple of times because I've seen others allude to this — I actually think that we're trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York? Especially if you're talking about votes."
Seventy percent of the 74 million who voted for Donald Trump believe he won the election and the Democrats stole it from him. About a week ago, a top Georgia official, Gabriel Sterling, implored with the president: “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence…. someone’s going to get killed.” More recently, a caller told a House Committee Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Johnson, who is Black, that she should be “swinging from a … rope.”