Quantcast
Connect with us

‘There’s no pandemic!’ Tennessee pastor explodes at CNN reporter asking if he’ll take COVID vaccine

Published

8 mins ago

on

Image via CNN.

In conversation with CNN’s Ellie Reed broadcast on Thursday, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee exploded when asked his position on the COVID-19 vaccine, denying that there even was a pandemic at all.

“Faith over fear. I ain’t worried about some fake pandemic,” said Locke, a pro-Trump preacher who has previously drawn controversy for claiming that history classes in public schools are part of an “Islamic invasion.” “I’m not saying the sickness isn’t real. I’m saying the pandemic is not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t understand what you mean when you say the pandemic is not real,” said Reed. “What do you think a pandemic is?”

“Not COVID-19,” said Locke, who has defied social distancing guidelines and refused to restrict attendance at his church.

“But what do you think a pandemic is?” asked Reed. “Why can’t you answer it?”

“There’s no pandemic. COVID-19 is not a pandemic,” he shot back heatedly.

“But what is a pandemic then?” repeated Reed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not what we’re experiencing,” said Locke. “I’m 44 years old. We’ve not had one in my lifetime so I don’t know. This is not it.” (In fact, there have been several other pandemics besides COVID-19 in Locke’s lifetime.)

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘There’s no pandemic!’ Tennessee pastor explodes at CNN reporter asking if he’ll take COVID vaccine

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

In conversation with CNN's Ellie Reed broadcast on Thursday, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee exploded when asked his position on the COVID-19 vaccine, denying that there even was a pandemic at all.

"Faith over fear. I ain't worried about some fake pandemic," said Locke, a pro-Trump preacher who has previously drawn controversy for claiming that history classes in public schools are part of an "Islamic invasion." "I'm not saying the sickness isn't real. I'm saying the pandemic is not."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pregnant health care workers could get Pfizer vaccine after FDA panel votes for ’emergency authorization’

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

A top government panel voted in favor of granting an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate for people 16 and older, including those who are pregnant — a major step toward administering the first round of COVID-19 immunizations in the United States, and a notable departure from how British regulators addressed the pregnancy question.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s recommendation will now head to the Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to accept that advice. If the FDA grants emergency authorization, some Americans could start receiving vaccines within a matter of days, and the majority will likely be women. 

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Hail Mary’ lawsuit to overturn the election could be politically ‘do-or-die’ for Texas AG: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

If Texas’ audacious new lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results looks like a Hail Mary play for President Donald Trump, it might prove just as do-or-die for the attorney general who filed it.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had fallen into political peril this fall, facing another set of criminal allegations after eight of his top aides said they believed he broke the law by using the agency’s resources to do favors for a political donor. The allegations have reportedly sparked an FBI investigation that escalated this week when FBI agents served at least one subpoena at the attorney general’s office. Texas Republicans have called the allegations concerning and begun to distance themselves from Paxton.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE