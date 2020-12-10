‘This is disgusting!’ MSNBC’s Mika goes off on special treatment for Trump’s COVID-infected buddies

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski railed against President Donald Trump for ensuring that he and his inner circle have access to the best coronavirus treatments while thousands of Americans die every day.

The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was released from Georgetown Medical Center on Wednesday, three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and he touted the treatment recommended by Trump, who also recovered quickly from the potentially deadly virus after his infection in October.

“Giuliani has reported a small cough but no fever and plans to quarantine for an additional three days,” Brzezinski said. “A report in the New York Times highlights how those in and around the Trump administration who contracted the coronavirus were able to receive treatment not widely available, exposing how COVID-19 has become a disease of the have’s and the have-nots.”

The special treatment has alarmed medical ethicists, state officials and health administrators who are struggling with deciding who can get the scarce but life-saving treatment.

“The antibody treatments are so scarce that officials in Utah have developed a ranking system to determine who is most likely to benefit from the drugs while Colorado is using a lottery system,” Brzezinski said. “This is disgusting.”