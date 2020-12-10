Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is disgusting!’ MSNBC’s Mika goes off on special treatment for Trump’s COVID-infected buddies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rudy Giuliani (AFP)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski railed against President Donald Trump for ensuring that he and his inner circle have access to the best coronavirus treatments while thousands of Americans die every day.

The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was released from Georgetown Medical Center on Wednesday, three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and he touted the treatment recommended by Trump, who also recovered quickly from the potentially deadly virus after his infection in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Giuliani has reported a small cough but no fever and plans to quarantine for an additional three days,” Brzezinski said. “A report in the New York Times highlights how those in and around the Trump administration who contracted the coronavirus were able to receive treatment not widely available, exposing how COVID-19 has become a disease of the have’s and the have-nots.”

The special treatment has alarmed medical ethicists, state officials and health administrators who are struggling with deciding who can get the scarce but life-saving treatment.

“The antibody treatments are so scarce that officials in Utah have developed a ranking system to determine who is most likely to benefit from the drugs while Colorado is using a lottery system,” Brzezinski said. “This is disgusting.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump starts pressuring Supreme Court to overturn election: ‘A chance to save our Country!’

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is now bringing his pressure campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to the United States Supreme Court.

In a tweet posted on Thursday morning, the president implored the Supreme Court to take up Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit aimed at nullifying election results in four key swing states.

"The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States," the president wrote. "78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED."

So far, however, the president's legal challenges have been overwhelming failures, as his campaign legal team and his political allies so far have won only one case while losing more than 50.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Mika unloads on ‘maskless idiots’ putting White House staff in danger to cheer Trump’s lies

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was horrified by video showing President Donald Trump's supporters packing into the White House to cheer for his false claims of an election win.

The White House hosted a Hanukah celebration Wednesday, and video from the event shows supporters chanting "four more years" after the president called on "certain people" to help him overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

"More than 3,000 dead in a day, nearly 223,000 new infections," Brzezinski said. "Yet President Trump is focused on another number, a fake one, by the way, where he thinks he can overturn the election. The 17 states that signed on to a ludicrous lawsuit aimed at overturning the lawsuit and effectively destroying American democracy, while Americans die and while so many Americans are separated from loved ones, their lives turned upside down, their kids' education in limbo, President Trump continues to throw holiday parties largely unmasked and with all of the hallmarks of a superspreader event."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Federal judge reminds Sidney Powell how US elections work in yet another blow to ‘kraken’ conspiracy suits

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Things are not going well for President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sydney Powell after a federal judge on Wednesday reminded her of how elections work in the United States.

In a 45-page ruling on Powell's lawsuit in Wisconsin, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper reminded Powell that federal judges do not appoint the President of the United States, according to Law & Crime.

"Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country," Pepper wrote. "One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the 'why.' But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE