Trump asking Rudy Giuliani whether he can appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and election ‘fraud’: Report

President Donald Trump has been asking White House staffers and outside allies about appointing a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

The president was angry that outgoing Attorney General William Barr refused to publicly announce the two-year investigation of Hunter Biden, which remains ongoing, and he’s asked White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani whether he has the power to appoint a special counsel himself, reported the Associated Press.

Trump aides have urged him to push for one, which would make the investigation more difficult for Biden to stop and could harm his administration before it even starts, and the president is also interested in appointing a separate special counsel to look into his baseless claims about election fraud.

Barr announced his resignation Monday, effective 23, and will be replaced on by deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, although it’s possible Trump will try to replace him if the new acting attorney general refuses to do his bidding.

The report was based on conversations with several Trump administration officials and Republicans close to the White House.