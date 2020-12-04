Trump campaign and the GOP dumped over a million dollars at his properties as his election prospects bottomed out: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee spent just over a million dollars at properties owned by the president while his election prospects foundered in the polls presaging a loss at the polls.



With the report noting that the Trumps enriched themselves to the tune of $6.7 million from donors that funneled into the properties over four years, it appears the spending accelerated in the last three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The filings from Trump Victory — a fundraising committee managed by Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee — show $1.06 million in new spending at Trump properties in September, October and November. Trump’s own campaign, which files a separate spending report, reported spending another $66,000,” the report states while noting that details — so far — remain sketchy about where the money was specifically spent and for what.

The report goes on to state, “…there were several bills in excess of $100,000 for facility rental and catering.”

“Trump visited his own properties nine times in the last weeks of his campaign: He held fundraisers at his golf clubs in Bedminster, N.J., and Doral, Fla.; announced endorsements at his hotel in Las Vegas; and spent nights at the Las Vegas and Doral properties, as well as his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., between campaign stops,” the Post reports. “Those trips were the final stops in a long series of trips that allowed Trump to convert campaign donations into revenue for his own company — which has struggled with empty rooms, lost customers and declining revenue at some properties since he took office. Trump’s first 2020 fundraiser, held back in June 2017, was at his hotel in Washington.”

The report on self-dealing comes as first daughter Ivanka Trump is being scrutinized as part of the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit probing potential misuse of the Trump 2016 inauguration fund.

You can read more here.