Trump campaign’s latest ‘stunning’ legal failure detailed by conservative attorney
Andrew McCarthy, a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and current columnist for The National Review, tore apart President Donald Trump’s legal team this week for what he described as a “stunning” failure to produce evidence.
In his analysis of a recent Trump campaign legal defeat, McCarthy zeroed in on a decision written by Trump-appointed Judge Brett H. Ludwig, who didn’t deny that the campaign had standing and instead let it present all of its evidence of purportedly massive voter fraud before the court.
“He gave the campaign the hearing they asked for — the opportunity to call witnesses and submit damning exhibits,” McCarthy explained. “Yet, when it got down to brass tacks, the morning of the hearing, it turned out there was no actual disagreement between the Trump team and Wisconsin officials about the pertinent facts of the case. The president’s counsel basically said: Never mind, we don’t need to present all our proof.”
In looking at the campaign’s actual arguments, McCarthy found that none of them dealt with fraud and were instead only gripes about the way the election was conducted.
Despite all this, Trump has continued to loudly insist that his campaign has uncovered copious voter fraud evidence.
“Every time a court offers him an opportunity to establish by proof what he is promoting by Twitter, Team Trump folds,” McCarthy concluded. “Why is that?”
2020 Election
Trump campaign’s latest ‘stunning’ legal failure detailed by conservative attorney
Andrew McCarthy, a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and current columnist for The National Review, tore apart President Donald Trump's legal team this week for what he described as a "stunning" failure to produce evidence.
In his analysis of a recent Trump campaign legal defeat, McCarthy zeroed in on a decision written by Trump-appointed Judge Brett H. Ludwig, who didn't deny that the campaign had standing and instead let it present all of its evidence of purportedly massive voter fraud before the court.
2020 Election
Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist
President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a "fool" on Twitter early on Monday morning.
The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.
2020 Election
Rick Wilson: Trump is leaving behind the worst ‘scum’ of the GOP to continue the destruction he began
In his column for the Daily Beast, Rick Wilson, the conservative campaign adviser and founder of the Lincoln Project, explained that just because Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, that doesn't mean the worst the Republican Party has to offer is gone.
In his place, he argues, lawmakers every bit as awful and power-grasping as the outgoing president will be filling the void with one eye on setting the stage for Trump's return and the other on doing more damage to the country.