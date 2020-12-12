Trump declares Supreme Court decision against his conspiracy theories ‘an embarrassment to the USA!!!’

Donald Trump continued to rage against the humiliating U.S. Supreme Court decision against his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

After the decision came down, Trump skipped the White House Christmas Party and began whining on Twitter about getting “screwed.”

He then declared the ruling “a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!!”

“We’ve not gotten any court to judge this (the vote) on its merit.” @DanPatrick of Texas. It is a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

….that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020