Trump skips White House Christmas Party after suffering major loss at the Supreme Court

Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were dealt yet another court loss on Friday as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 against his scheme.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Trump was considering his options, but many Trump supporters were taking the loss hard.

Trump supporters Diamond and Silk called for a military coup and the chair of the Republican Party of Texas suggested states may need to secede.

Trump, who as of publication had not yet offered his thoughts on Twitter, was scheduled to attend a White House Christmas Party on Friday evening.

“At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won’t be joining them to make remarks,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported Friday evening.

At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won't be joining them to make remarks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2020

The report was confirmed by Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.

POTUS has spoken some nights at holiday parties and not other nights. Has often struck an upbeat tone and talked about legal challenges, Texas case, potentially coming back in four years… — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 12, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted Trump was not scheduled to see the press until he departs the White House for Saturday’s Army-Navy football game.

President Trump is in for the night, meaning that unless he responds on Twitter, his next opportunity to comment on the Supreme Court rejection will be noon tomorrow when he departs the White House for the Army-Navy game. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 12, 2020