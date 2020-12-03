Quantcast
Trump ‘erupted’ at Bill Barr during ‘angry’ meeting earlier this week: CNN

Published

54 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump’s relationship with Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly sunk to a new low this week after Barr told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice had not uncovered any evidence of systemic voter fraud.

Sources tell CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that Trump angrily chewed out Barr during a meeting earlier this week in which the president vented about the DOJ’s lack of success in overturning the 2020 election results.

“Trump and Barr had a ‘contentious’ meeting Tuesday after the attorney general told the AP the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of fraud that would change the election outcome, which led Trump to erupt,” reports Collins. “It was angry, but a person familiar says Trump wasn’t screaming.”

Trump’s feelings toward Barr have grown so negative that he’s reportedly threatened to fire him despite the fact that there are less than two months left in his presidency.


Trump admin held back phone numbers and addresses that could have reunited separated migrant children with parents

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

The Trump administration has been holding back information, including telephone numbers and addresses, of parents whose children they separated at the border. The administration, in a deliberate and planned program intentionally broke apart migrant families to send a message to others from Central America to not come to the United States.

After federal courts ordered the administration to reunite families, 666 children remained without families. Investigators feared they would never see them reunited because the Trump administration had made little effort from the start to track them. There was never any intention to reunite the families when the program was instituted.

2020 Election

Republicans in Georgia ‘laying the groundwork for new limits on voting’: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Republican officials in Georgia are reportedly using President Donald Trump's false allegations of election fraud to enact new voter suppression techniques.

The New York Times pointed out the strategy in a report on Wednesday.

"Aside from trying to assuage Mr. Trump, Republicans in Georgia also appear to be laying the groundwork for new limits on voting, and particularly on absentee voting," the Times explained.

According to the report, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has echoed Trump's concern about absentee voting and "has called for a sample audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes from the recent election."

Breaking Banner

Jewish physician, Black nurse, and Asian therapist try to save COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

A thought experiment: Imagine that you are a doctor. Moreover, imagine that you are a doctor who is Jewish or Muslim or Black or brown or gay or lesbian or trans or differently abled, or a member of some other group which the Nazis and other white supremacists are likely to deem subhuman and not worthy of life.

This article was originally published at Salon

