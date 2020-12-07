Trump heading to Mar-A-Lago before Christmas — and may spend the rest of his presidency there: Report

President Donald Trump may spend the last weeks of his presidency at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

Trump has reportedly floated the idea of skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration and holding a political rally at the same time in Florida, but he may leave Washington, D.C., even sooner, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“The president, who hasn’t left the White House extensively other than his rally over the weekend, is currently planning to go to West Palm Beach the week before Christmas, ppl briefed on the plans say,” she reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of his associates believe he may spend the remaining five weeks of the first term in Fla; others say that was discussed but isn’t likely,” Haberman added.

Some of his associates believe he may spend the remaining five weeks of the first term in Fla; others say that was discussed but isn't likely. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 7, 2020

The president continues to deny he lost the election to Biden, although state and local officials insist there’s no evidence of fraud and Trump’s attorneys have not been able to produce any such evidence in court.

That’s why Haberman’s choice of language — “the remaining five weeks of the first term” — stuck out to many social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

First term? Seriously? — Pat Reilly (@IHi5Now) December 7, 2020

First term? Excuse me? — Anon VA Person (@AnonVAPerson) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

First term…should read ONLY term. Maggie, you know words matter. — Jan Mannino (@breadangel) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“First term” is interesting terminology — Chris (@chrismarty19131) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"first term," you mean the remainder of his presidency. Do better please — BHS (@irishmommabear1) December 7, 2020

First term? Implies there is a second term or another term. There isn’t. It is His ONLY TERM. — lynn akin (@lakin1013) December 7, 2020