Trump is frustrated with Bill Barr — and may appoint 2 special counsels in his final days: report
President Donald Trump is angry that Attorney General Bill Barr knew about investigations into Hunter Biden but did not make them public until after the election, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.
“President Trump has expressed interest in pursuing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud in the November elections and issues related to Hunter Biden, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent days, the president has directed advisers to look for people who could serve in such a position, one of the people said, as lawsuits and other efforts by Mr. Trump and his campaign to reverse the election results founder,” the newspaper reported Friday evening.
There might be two special counsels appointed.
“White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has told people that the president is interested in pursuing a special counsel to investigate election fraud and wants to act quickly, one of the people said. Senior White House officials have also discussed the possibility of pursuing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, expressing frustration over Attorney General William Barr’s handling of investigations into Mr. Biden’s business and financial dealings and concern that the incoming administration of Joe Biden could seek to shut down any probes into Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, an administration official said,” The Journal reported.
“Mr. Trump has expressed rising frustration with his attorney general in recent months, privately and publicly, according to aides, as efforts by the president and his supporters to overturn the election have repeatedly failed,” the newspaper reported. “Mr. Barr’s announcement that the Justice Department hadn’t found evidence of widespread election fraud that would reverse Mr. Biden’s victory infuriated the president, the aides said, and Mr. Trump has openly accused the Justice Department of being involved in the election fraud he has alleged.”
On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s move to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
2020 Election
Don Lemon rips Republicans who went along with Trump’s doomed lawsuits: ‘Hang your head in shame’
CNN's Don Lemon had harsh words for Republicans who went along with President Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the GOP effort to steal the election.
"Here's the message tonight to those 18 attorneys general and those 126 House Republicans who signed on to the president's doomed attempt to overturn the election: you will never be able to walk away from this," Lemon predicted. "Hang your head in shame, you tried to kill our democracy. This will go down on your permanent record."
"Those 126 House Republicans will never live this down -- and they shouldn't live it down. They signed on to this president's doomed attempt to steal our election," he explained.
2020 Election
Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits
CNN's Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
"I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over," Tapper posted on Twitter.
"I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically," he continued.
He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump's plot against democracy.
2/ And have we ever before seen so many officials say “hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of!
2020 Election
‘CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT’ ad by Republicans for the Rule of Law warns Fox and Newsmax of new Trump scam
The election was called over one month ago and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's Hail Mary lawsuit, but a conservative group is running a new ad against the president on right-wing networks.
The ad, by the anti-Trump group Republicans for the Rule of Law, was posted online by Bill Kristol on Friday evening.
"Attention! Consumer Protection Alert! Beware of a new scam from Donald Trump targeting 2020 voters, requesting money to be used for an official election defense fund," the narrator said.