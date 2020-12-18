Quantcast
Trump knows it’s over — but he’s holed up in his ‘presidential man cave’ and refusing to make future plans

Published

1 min ago

on

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Donald Trump knows his days in the White House are numbered, according to several sources, but he refuses to discuss what he’ll do after leaving.

Several individuals familiar with the situation told Reuters the president spends hours a day in the “presidential man cave,” as one former White House official called it, in the Oval Office scheming to undo his election loss.

“He wants no conversation about what he’s going to do when he leaves the building,” said a source close to Trump. “He’s convinced he’s leaving, but he compartmentalizes things. As long as he’s the president, he wants to be the president.”

Trump stays in the Oval Office some days until 8 p.m., speaking endlessly to attorney Rudy Giuliani and the “a rag-tag collection of lawyers that has kept the torch lit,” the former White House official said.

Melania Trump has already started looking for schools in Florida, where the couple is expected to move after leaving Washington, D.C., but the president insists Joe Biden’s election win was fraudulent and frequently points out that his own 74 million-vote total is 9 million more than Barack Obama got in his 2012 re-election.

A source close to Trump said he has considered announcing a 2024 campaign on Inauguration Day to draw attention away from Biden, but that source and another said he’s holding off on doing it because it may encourage Democrats to investigate him after he leaves office.

“If you want to lessen the chances of there being congressional investigations into 2021 and 2022, the best thing he can do for himself would be to stop these trial balloons,” said a former White House official.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

WATCH: Anti-maskers invade Arizona Target — and one claims masks are a tool of Satan

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Anti-face mask activists were caught on camera storming a Target in Phoenix, Arizona this week, with one person holding a sign claiming that masks are part of a Satanic plot.

Videos of the anti-maskers' demonstration show them marching through the Target located at Phoenix's Christown Spectrum Mall while chanting, "Freedom!"

The anti-maskers displayed a wide variety of signs to make their points, including ones that read, "End the Mask Mandate" and "Saving Face."

The most curious sign, however, was one that read, "MASKS = 666," which is a reference to the so-called "Number of the Beast" that many Christians believe is a mark that Satan will leave on most humans just before the end of the world.

Breaking Banner

Far-right White evangelicals will miss Trump dearly — even though he knows next to nothing about the Bible

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

The Christian Right is in mourning over President Donald Trump being voted out of office. Pat Robertson, the far-right evangelical who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, has declared that the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 must be prevented, saying, "We will not give up this great country. And Satan, you cannot have it." But the irony is that the incoming president is much more religious than Trump, who has demonstrated how little he knows about Christianity and the Bible.

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes is suing Twitter yet again — this time for stalking

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

According to a report from the Fresno Bee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has filed yet another lawsuit against Twitter and one specific user he is accusing of stalking and harassing him on the social media platform.

As the New York Times reported back in June of this year, the California congressman had two lawsuits dismissed in a Virginia courtroom when a judge ruled he could not sue a parody account run by a "cow" belonging to him as well as someone purporting to be his mother. 

