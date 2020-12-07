‘Trump legal team’s efforts are coming to a close’ with Giuliani’s hospitalization for COVID-19: report

President Donald Trump’s legal efforts appear to be drawing down, after a string of humiliating losses and the hospitalization of his attorney for COVID-19.
The president announced Sunday that his attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, and he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center a short time later.
“Between rapidly approaching deadlines, Giuliani being hospitalized and a string of court losses, there is a sense developing internally that the Trump legal team’s efforts are coming to a close, according to multiple people,” reported CNN’s Kaitlin Collins. “Fewer calls, meetings happening, etc.”
“Giuliani is currently supposed to appear remotely in front of a hearing with Georgia House delegates Thursday, but whether he ultimately does depends on his condition,” she added.
The president’s legal team has won only one of its challenges and lost more than 40 cases so far.
