‘Trump legal team’s efforts are coming to a close’ with Giuliani’s hospitalization for COVID-19: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani (Photo: screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s legal efforts appear to be drawing down, after a string of humiliating losses and the hospitalization of his attorney for COVID-19.

The president announced Sunday that his attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, and he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center a short time later.

“Between rapidly approaching deadlines, Giuliani being hospitalized and a string of court losses, there is a sense developing internally that the Trump legal team’s efforts are coming to a close, according to multiple people,” reported CNN’s Kaitlin Collins. “Fewer calls, meetings happening, etc.”

“Giuliani is currently supposed to appear remotely in front of a hearing with Georgia House delegates Thursday, but whether he ultimately does depends on his condition,” she added.

The president’s legal team has won only one of its challenges and lost more than 40 cases so far.


2020 Election

Michigan sheriff who shrugged off Whitmer kidnapping plot files evidence-free lawsuit alleging election fraud

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

A Michigan sheriff who shrugged off the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a potential "citizen's arrest" attempt has now filed a lawsuit alleging massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf filed a lawsuit on Sunday that alleged "multifaceted schemes and artifices... resulted in the unlawful counting, or manufacturing, of hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate or purely fictitious ballots in the state of Michigan."

Trump-loving megachurch pastor: COVID vaccine is ‘preparing the structure for the Antichrist’

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Guillermo Maldonado, the COVID-denying, Trump supporting Florida megachurch pastor who encouraged his congregants to continue attending church as the pandemic ravaged his state, recently told his congregation that the upcoming COVID vaccine is a plot to inject people with the Mark of the Beast, Right Wing Watch reports.

2020 Election

LISTEN: Republican-appointed judge tears into Sidney Powell

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Republican-appointed Judge Timothy C. Batten handed it to President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell for her so-called "Kraken" case.

Powell's case included conspiracy theories about voting machines, several typos, and hundreds of voter fraud accusations that didn't have any evidence.

