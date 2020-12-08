Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving South Dakota governor shamed by man who lost father to COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kristi Noem -- RNC screenshot

A South Dakota man publicly shamed his state’s Republican governor after his father died from the coronavirus.

Robert Sliper was an 84-year-old supporter of Gov. Kristi Noem, who insisted the pandemic was under control as she flew around the U.S. to campaign for President Donald Trump, and her administration assured the public on Nov. 10 that plenty of hospital beds and ICU beds remained available, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sliper contracted the coronavirus early last month, but the hospitals in South Dakota were so overwhelmed by the pandemic that he was loaded onto a specially equipped plane for a one-hour flight to Colorado.

He died three days later, Nov. 13, with his family two states away — and his son Mike Sliper posted an open letter to Noem, who reportedly harbors presidential aspirations for 2024, on his Facebook page.

“I am sorry if this is wordy, confusing, or disjointed,” the younger Sliper wrote. “I have been up all night waiting for a phone call from Colorado that finally came. I regret to inform you that you have lost yet another vote for President in 2024. Although Dad was a big fan of yours, he will not be able to purchase one of your t-shirts nor be able to follow you on the ‘Me before We’ (or however you say it) app that you have been touting.”

Mike Sliper described himself as a political independent and a Christian who has voted for both parties, but he’s furious at his state’s GOP governor and her lackadaisical response to the virus ravaging South Dakota.

“While I admire your tenacity in recruiting businesses and constituents to come to SD, I think it is abhorrent that you are doing it on the backs of South Dakotans dying from Covid,” Sliper wrote. “Selling t-shirts? Really?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noem’s gubernatorial campaign website is selling “Less COVID More Hunting” t-shirts for $35, and Sliper said he was ashamed to live in a state where she was governor.

“I have many friends all over the state that are healthcare workers and I know how hard they are working and how much many of them are hurting,” Sliper told The Daily Beast. “I believe in my heart they are doing their best and I know they wish they could have taken care of dad.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Everything that Trump calls a hoax is real’: Russian dissident

Published

1 min ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, Russian dissident Garry Kasparov ripped into Donald Trump for the damage he has done to the U.S., saying the president is nothing more than an unrepentant liar.

Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the former world chess champion cited a column he wrote for the New York Daily News where he stated, "Trump is using his last weeks in office to focus on a real crisis. No, not the surging pandemic that is now killing around 3,000 Americans per day. The only crisis Trump cares about is how to make more money from his position, and his fundraising is in a higher gear now than before the election, surely a first in American history. It’s hard to feel sorry for the suckers making these donations, including major donors who see it as an investment in controlling a Trump-led GOP in the coming years. The hundreds of millions of dollars Trump is raising for his PAC can be used largely at his discretion."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN’s John Berman destroys Trump for ‘masquerading’ as a victim while ‘literally trying to undermine democracy’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

'No Calls' to Families of Coronavirus Victims

CNN's John Berman blasted President Donald Trump's lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for "literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public," and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.

"This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that's a record," Berman told "New Day" viewers. "It's like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Georgia GOP’s civil war explodes out into the open as secretary of state blasts party chairman

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

The civil war inside Georgia's Republican Party exploded out into the open.

The state's GOP chairman David Shafer accused secretary of state Brad Raffensperger of breaking his promise to allow Republicans to observe ballot signature verification and complained that he won't order an impossible-to-perform audit.

Continue Reading
 
 