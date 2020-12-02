Quantcast
Trump scheme to pardon Rudy Giuliani is an ‘extreme violation’ of fundamental constitution principles: expert

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Photos: Screen capture)

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe broke down the implications of the new report that Rudy Giuliani and President Donald Trump discussed a possible pre-emptive pardon.

“So Rudy Giuliani, we know, is among the Trump allies asking for a pardon, a pre-emptive pardon, and we’re also getting breaking news about the DOJ, now, tonight, professor, investigating a potential bribery scheme for a presidential pardon,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “We understand this investigation was launched back in August. Do you connect these dots?”

“It seems to me, it’s very important,” said Tribe. “Everybody agrees that you can’t pardon someone ahead of the time that they actually commit a crime. That kind of preemptive pardon is impossible, and yet when you are engaged in bargaining with somebody about a possible pardon at a time when they are still engaged in all kinds of shenanigans, you are essentially saying go ahead, commit crimes if you want, and retrospective I’ll give you the kind of sweeping pardon that I have now given Michael Flynn.”

“It’s an extreme abuse of the pardon power, almost as extreme as the self-pardon that Hannity has now urged Trump to grant himself,” added Tribe. “It’s all an absolute violation of fundamental constitutional principles.”

GOP senator knows Trump lost but thinks it would be ‘political suicide’ to admit it: report

27 mins ago

December 2, 2020

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is still spouting conspiracy theories about the election being "stolen" from President Donald Trump -- but according to one former Wisconsin Republican official, Johnson understands that Trump lost.

Mark Becker, the former Chairman of the Brown County Republican Party, writes at The Bulwark that he had a conversation with Johnson after the election in which the senator acknowledged Trump's defeat.

However, Johnson said that he was loath to admit it publicly because of the strong support the president had received from Wisconsin GOP voters, despite the fact that the president narrowly lost the state this year.

‘Dumbest senator ever’: Morning Joe mocks Republican Ron Johnson

36 mins ago

December 2, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for demanding proof of something that doesn't exist.

Attorney General William Barr announced the Department of Justice had found no evidence of voter fraud, as President Donald Trump has claimed, and Johnson called on Barr to "show everybody" the proof that the election had not been stolen.

"The man Guinness Book of World Records has called the dumbest senator to ever be sworn in in this constitutional republic," Scarborough said. "I'm speaking, of course, of Ron Johnson, who said that William Barr must show his evidence that he has no evidence."

‘Whiny kid’ Trump’s tantrums over election loss getting ignored by Pennsylvania swing county voters

1 hour ago

December 2, 2020

President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are being met with shrugs in a key Pennsylvania swing county that helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden this year.

The New York Times reports that many Biden voters in Bucks County say they aren't worried about Trump's frantic efforts to get hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania votes tossed out.

