Trump rants about ‘Swing State hustle!’ in continuing meltdown over election loss

Sunday morning, Donald Trump picked up where he left off on Saturday morning, ranting and lashing out about voter fraud as his hopes of overturning the election dissipate after a brutal Supreme Court dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to the president, “How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout? A Swing State hustle!” which he followed with an all-caps declaration: “MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY!”

It should be noted that members of the president’s own administration have stated for the record that the election was one of the most secure ever.

You can see the tweets below:

How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout? A Swing State hustle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020