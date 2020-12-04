Trump ready to pardon his family and close aides — but there’s one major catch that’s holding him back

President Donald Trump is ready to hand out pardons left and right, but that get-out-of-jail card carries some possibly insurmountable risks.
The president has compiled a list of about 20 aides, associates and family members — including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Rudy Giuliani — he would like to pardon, but he’s hesitant to do so, reported Politico.
Trump is worried that a pardon spree would make his inner circle look like a bunch of criminals, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
The pardons would effectively act as an admission of guilt, and some of Trump’s advisers are worried they would harm his widely expected 2024 presidential campaign.
The White House didn’t comment on Politico’s report, but a Republican who speaks to the president and supports his potential 2024 campaign doesn’t think a pardon spree would hurt him.
“It’s a big deal to Beltway types but not regular Americans,” that person said.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.