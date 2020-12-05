Trump supporters chant ‘four more years’ — while he lies about winning Georgia at first rally since Biden won

President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since losing the 2020 election on Saturday night in Georgia.

Republicans worried Trump would spend the speech spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud instead of campaigning for the GOP incumbents in the two runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump took the stage after being introduced by first lady Melania Trump, while the audience chanted “four more years.”

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump falsely claimed. In reality, President-elect Joe Biden carried Georgia.

“We didn’t lose,” Trump falsely claimed later in his speech. “Let me tell you, this election was rigged.”

Trump opens his #gasen rally with a lie: “You know we won Georgia, just so you understand.” A crowd of thousands chants “four more years.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/GG1s85B61a — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 6, 2020

Watch: