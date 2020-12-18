Quantcast
Trump torn apart for congratulating FedEx and UPS for delivering vaccines: ‘You killed our postal service!’

26 mins ago

Donald Trump (NBC/Screenshot)

President Donald Trump thanked a pair of private-sector carriers for delivering the coronavirus vaccine, prompting backlash from other social media users.

The president tweeted out thanks to FedEx and UPS for delivering the first shipments of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine, about 13 minutes after the pro-Trump One America News Network broadcast a report on the carriers delivering doses despite winter storms across much of the country.

“THANK YOU to the GREAT men and women of @FedEx and @UPS for driving through the storms this week to deliver millions of doses of the vaccine across the country,” Trump tweeted. “Two Great American Companies!”

The U.S. Postal Service so far is not delivering the vaccine, and Pfizer has complained that the federal government has not offered guidance on where to ship millions of doses.

