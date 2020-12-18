Trump torn apart for congratulating FedEx and UPS for delivering vaccines: ‘You killed our postal service!’

President Donald Trump thanked a pair of private-sector carriers for delivering the coronavirus vaccine, prompting backlash from other social media users.

The president tweeted out thanks to FedEx and UPS for delivering the first shipments of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine, about 13 minutes after the pro-Trump One America News Network broadcast a report on the carriers delivering doses despite winter storms across much of the country.

“THANK YOU to the GREAT men and women of @FedEx and @UPS for driving through the storms this week to deliver millions of doses of the vaccine across the country,” Trump tweeted. “Two Great American Companies!”

The U.S. Postal Service so far is not delivering the vaccine, and Pfizer has complained that the federal government has not offered guidance on where to ship millions of doses.

I guess you couldn’t use the postal service because your boy Louis DeJoy gummed up its works to sabotage the election for you. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 18, 2020

Many people are saying the #Traitor in the @WhiteHouse is throttling the vaccine supply #TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump — Let America be America again (@let_america) December 18, 2020

Trump can’t mention the United States Postal Service for vaccine distribution because he sabotaged it. — Lara (@DPWIMM) December 18, 2020

You can tell he owns stock in both. SICK! All he's worried about is how much $$$$ he can funnel to make himself money… OMG — Sugar Ninja Kitty (@sugarkittyninja) December 18, 2020

Says the person who screwed up the delivery of the vaccines. They're sitting in warehouses. — JJ (@Real100TrueBlue) December 18, 2020

Whew, thank God you're not using the post office. They're a mess — Four Seasons Total Rabbinical Services (@JewishConnectiv) December 18, 2020

FedEx and UPS are great companies, and do employ many wonderful people who work very hard. But so does the USPS, and you should recognize them for the amazing job they do. I support the USPS, and so should you. pic.twitter.com/m7wOh0PBFc — Darcie Livingston (@Livvy4now) December 18, 2020

No thanks to the US Post Office? Oh that’s right, they delivered all of those mail in ballots that made sure you were defeated. 😂 https://t.co/DLT9jOBIzD — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 18, 2020

Has Donald called Louis DeJoy about the great job he did trying to hamper mailed ballots? FedEx and UPS have policies against wearing MAGA gear at work (like any good company). Remember the last American company that did that an whiny Donald found out? — ฿ø฿ ₮Ⱨë ÐëåĐ Vì₭í₦₲ (@DeadVikingBob) December 18, 2020

Wait!!! Republican Party fundraiser Louis DeJoy has like 70 million dollars invested in @Fedex, right? And you used your boy, instead of government/Millitary personnel at your disposal? — MocoLove (@Mocolove2020) December 18, 2020

Reminder 1: before @FedEx / @UPS can deliver something, they need to know where it has to be delivered Reminder 2: the administration responsible for providing that information doesn't seem to get this done which is Pfizer cannot ship the vaccine. Incompetence to the max… pic.twitter.com/XnL55up8gT — Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) December 18, 2020

Too bad USPS can’t accomplish the same! 🙄 — J Hall (@Josh12182) December 18, 2020

Millions of available vaccines are sitting in warehouses without delivery instructions.@realDonaldTrump causing turmoil and confusion yet again. — 🏖MORDE1😷 (@MORDE110) December 18, 2020

Pfizer statement on the lack of guidance from the Trump administration: "We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses. — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) December 18, 2020

