Trump will leave office under the threat of having his Twitter account shut down: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump will leave office on January 20th and at that time he will lose some of the protections that kept Twitter from shutting down his widely-viewed account.
As Adam Rawnsley writes, as a public official the president enjoys some allowances that are not extended to average user that have allowed him to create posts that could be considered threatening at worst — or otherwise improper.
As it stands now — and Twitter’s rules have been evolving during the election season — Trump is covered under rules that “lets public officials’ rule-breaking tweets stay up with labels and exempts their accounts from suspension,” but that will end when he leaves office.
To avoid the threat of suspension or outright banning, the soon-to-be ex-president has a few hoops that he would have to jump through.
Foremost of all would be making official moves to remain a candidate for office– or keep up the pretense of running.
“Trump, associates are now telling reporters, is intent on running for president again in 2024 and could declare his candidacy as early as Joe Biden’s inauguration day. And Twitter’s public interest exception applies not just to office holders but to candidates, too. A candidate Trump is entitled to the same exception as a President Trump. But determining when Trump—or anyone else—becomes a candidate for president in the eyes of Twitter is tricky because the company hasn’t made clear what threshold it uses for considering an account holder a candidate,” the report states.
Noting that, “The first and fastest official step to becoming a candidate in the eyes of the federal government is filling out FEC Form 2, a statement of candidacy,” Rawnsley writes that that is not a fast and hard rule because Twitter’s rules are fairly ill-defined.
Writing, “The next step a candidate looking to run for president as the nominee of a party needs to go through is getting their name on a primary ballot,” the author notes that even that may not be protection for Trump as evidenced by two former GOP candidates who received lifetime bans.
“There is some precedent for the company booting a candidate once entitled to the public interest exception after their candidacy has ended. Twitter suspended DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero, a MAGA relationship expert who ran a failed bid to unseat Nancy Pelosi, for her racist tweets last month. And once you’re gone, you’re gone for good. There’s no chance that a new candidacy could resurrect his old account or allow him to register another one,” the report states. “Florida conspiracy theorist and far-right activist Laura Loomer managed to get herself banned from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, PayPal and even Uber Eats after a string of racist utterances and bizarre behavior. Loomer, who once chained herself to Twitter’s headquarters in a bid to get her account back, ran a doomed bid for Congress in Florida this year but Twitter nonetheless said it wouldn’t allow the newly anointed GOP candidate to open an account.”
FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be "valuable" for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can "forestall" Biden's agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can't charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia's runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden's new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won't be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.
Experts: It’s possible — and necessary — to stop Trump from running in 2024
"We're trying to do another four years," President Donald Trump said at a Saturday night rally in Georgia. "Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."
Trump's "increasingly overt flirtations with running again in 2024," as the Associated Press put it, must be met with "a proportionate response," wrote political scientists Alexander Kirshner and Claudio López-Guerra. The president's transparent attempts to "subvert" the outcome of the 2020 election threaten the "viability of democracy in the United States," they argued, and this impeachable offense should compel Congress to convict Trump, thus rendering him ineligible for a future presidency.
Critics slam ‘robot’ Kelly Loeffler for short-circuiting when asked if senators should be dealing stocks as she did
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) drew a lot of criticism for her performance in the nationally televised debate between her and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Viewers noticed that questions from the debate moderators earned a response from Loeffler that had nothing to do with the question itself. When she was asked about whether she'd take the COVID-19 vaccine, Loeffler went off about "radical leftist" and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and didn't say a word about the virus that has killed over 9,500 people in the state.
Loeffler also tried to claim that Democrats want to get rid of healthcare while also having socialized health care at the same time. The two ideas are in conflict with each other.