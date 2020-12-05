Trump wishes he had a time machine — while reflecting on losing to Biden during Georgia campaign rally

President Donald Trump on Saturday had his first election since losing the 2020 presidential race.

Trump began his speech by lying about winning Georgia — a state he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Near the middle of this 100-minute speech, Trump lied that he would be a “gracious loser” if he lost — even though he did lose and has stubbornly refused to concede.

Later in the speech, Trump discussed his potential 2024 campaign — which could only occur if he lost or changed the Constitution.

Trump wished he could go back in time three weeks. However, three weeks ago it had been a week since all of the networks reported that President-elect Biden won.