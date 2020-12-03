Quantcast
Trump's legal challenge faces another setback in Wisconsin

1 min ago

(Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s legal challenges suffered yet another loss in his long-shot bid to overturn his election defeat.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court denied a petition by his lawyers to challenge the president’s loss there, bringing their record in such cases to one win and 41 losses, reported the Associated Press.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning against the state’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and various county election officials, asked to exclude 221,000 ballots fro the results over alleged instances of fraud and illegal conduct.

The president wanted the state’s conservative majority Supreme Court to hear the case directly, arguing the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote didn’t give enough time to challenge the results in lower courts.

But the court ruled 4-3 against Trump, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn voting with the court’s three liberal justices to deny the petition, and the order said the campaign can file in circuit court.


