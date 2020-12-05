Trump’s ‘stupid’ call to Kemp ‘bordered on criminality’: Ex-Senate leader Harry Reid
On CNN Saturday, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) tore into President Donald Trump for his phone call demanding the governor of Georgia convene the legislature to overturn the election.
“Trump is out of touch with reality,” said Reid. “The Republican secretary of state in Georgia has been very strong. Georgia is a state that is not going to allow this foolishness to continue. They had an election. They’ve proved it. They certified it. And I think that Trump is wasting his time. Georgia is not going to have its reputation ruined by some stupid damn thing that Trump is trying to do that is outside the realm of reality.”
“You call it foolishness, but is it more than that?” asked anchor Fredericka Whitfield. “Is it potentially criminal for a sitting president to attempt, a free and fair election result outcome — in trying to overturn it?”
“That’s only one of the many things that Trump has done that is bordered on criminality,” said Reid. “I don’t know whether this is criminality, but it’s unethical, and people of Georgia are simply not going to allow it to happen.”
Watch below:
CNN
