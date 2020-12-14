Quantcast
Connect with us

US Homeland Security is the third government agency to be hacked by Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

First Lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump receives a two-arm handshake President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was named as the third agency to be attacked by the Russian intelligence hackers, Reuters reported Monday.

According to the Washington Post, the list of those impacted is expected to grow larger as the week goes along.

“The fact that the department charged with safeguarding the country from physical and cyber attack was victimized underscores the campaign’s significance and calls into question the adequacy of federal cybersecurity efforts,” reported the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there were breaches of cyber-security software company FireEye, another company, SolarWinds was also hacked, and it’s believed that it’s how Russians were able to get in, said FireEye’s John Hultquist.

“SolarWinds was clearly a door that they could walk through,” he said. “We’re shutting this door. But they’re still in these organizations. There are a lot of information security teams right now who are probably going to be working on this problem through Christmas.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned that it also will impact hundreds of American companies.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US Homeland Security is the third government agency to be hacked by Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was named as the third agency to be attacked by the Russian intelligence hackers, Reuters reported Monday.

According to the Washington Post, the list of those impacted is expected to grow larger as the week goes along.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff explains why the latest hacks from Russia are particularly dangerous for the US

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Sunday it was revealed that the Russian intelligence organization hacked the United States Commerce and Treasury Departments after they were able to hack into other security services that the government uses as protection. It was announced on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security was also hacked.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen wants to haul Trump into court as he battles the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

According to court filings obtained by The New York Post, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen wants to call President Trump to testify in his case against the Trump Organization once Trump has left the White House.

Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019 for almost $2 million in legal bills he acquired over his cooperation and testimony during Special Counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committee investigations of Trump, claiming that he was not reimbursed for the costs as promised.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE