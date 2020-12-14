Adam Schiff explains why the latest hacks from Russia are particularly dangerous for the US

Sunday it was revealed that the Russian intelligence organization hacked the United States Commerce and Treasury Departments after they were able to hack into other security services that the government uses as protection. It was announced on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security was also hacked.

It is a security breach that has thus far been ignored by President Donald Trump, who spent the past 24 hours since the news complaining about his 2020 election loss and pledging that the fight will continue.

“These latest cyber-attacks, which media reports attribute to Russia, could be particularly devastating because the tools believed to be stolen and the network software reportedly compromised by threat actor malware are used by some of the world’s biggest companies,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, reported Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

While it’s unclear what the Russians were able to obtain from the hack they didn’t access any classified information.

It was the NTIA’s Microsoft Office software that hackers were able to breach. According to The Verge, the hackers “compromised SolarWinds’ Orion monitoring and management software giving attackers a foothold in target networks. Intruders were then able to ‘impersonate any of the organization’s existing users and accounts, including highly privileged accounts.’”

Last week it was revealed that the Russians also hacked FireEye, an anti-malware internet security company that protects 7,700 customers in 67 countries, according to their investor information.