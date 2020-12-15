Quantcast
Connect with us

Virginia Republican calls for ‘martial law’ after Electoral College confirms Biden

Published

26 mins ago

on

Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase (Image via Facebook)

Shortly after the Electoral College confirmed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Virginia GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase took to Facebook to announce Biden is “not my president” — and urged outgoing President Donald Trump to “declare martial law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase, a controversial figure in Virginia politics who has claimed the removal of Confederate monuments is “erasing the history of white people” and that rape survivors are “naive and unprepared” for not being armed, has moved toward a run for governor in 2021.

She threatened to run as an independent after the state Republican Party opted for a nominating convention instead of a primary, but later backed down and stated her intention to still run for the GOP nomination.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump surrogate: Trump packing Defense Dept. with ‘loyalists’ for ‘wartime phase’ of overturning election

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Trump campaign surrogate Brian Trascher revealed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now entering the "wartime phase" of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

During a panel discussion on Newsmax, Trascher was asked to comment on Attorney General Bill Barr's recent resignation.

"I'm not really surprised at all," Trascher explained. "You know, Bill Barr accidentally misspoke a couple weeks ago when he said he hadn't seen enough evidence of fraud to overturn the election."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

McConnell finally congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump supporters despair at ‘pathetic’ turnout at their Michigan ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Michigan Trump supporters expressed sadness and frustration that their "Stop the Steal" rally on Monday failed to attract significant crowds.

MLive.com reports that pro-Trump demonstrators in the Michigan capital of Lansing on Monday were actually outnumbered by journalists and police officers, which caused consternation among the protest's organizers.

"Those who didn’t show up are soft," said protester Forrest Ray, who bemoaned the "pathetic" turnout at the event. "This fight doesn’t stop just because it’s cold."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE