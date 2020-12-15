Virginia Republican calls for ‘martial law’ after Electoral College confirms Biden

Shortly after the Electoral College confirmed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Virginia GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase took to Facebook to announce Biden is “not my president” — and urged outgoing President Donald Trump to “declare martial law.”

GOP candidate for governor in Virginia urges Trump to declare martial law. Trump’s constant lies about the election could be dangerous. pic.twitter.com/aueXFpFW6t — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase, a controversial figure in Virginia politics who has claimed the removal of Confederate monuments is “erasing the history of white people” and that rape survivors are “naive and unprepared” for not being armed, has moved toward a run for governor in 2021.

She threatened to run as an independent after the state Republican Party opted for a nominating convention instead of a primary, but later backed down and stated her intention to still run for the GOP nomination.