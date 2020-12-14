WATCH: Lindsey Graham directly begs Trump on Fox News to back his legislation
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, but on Monday was caught out-of-the-loop on the resignation of Attorney General Bill Bill.
Graham, who is a major Trump supporter, on Monday evening took to lobbying the president through Fox News instead of calling him on the phone.
The South Carolina Republican urged Trump to back his legislation to remove protections for technology companies. Trump had attempted to insert the legislation as an amendment to the Pentagon spending bill, vowing he would veto it otherwise. But the amendment was not added and the legislation passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority.
Lindsey Graham: Mr. President if you’re listening, tell Congress you’d like a vote on my bill to sunset section 230 pic.twitter.com/Nv0KNmCD0K
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 15, 2020
2020 Election
Russian hacking of Trump admin ‘one of the most consequential cyberattacks’ in history: report
Officials do not yet know the scope suspected Russian hacking of multiple federal departments, according to a new report by Politico.
"This is probably going to be one of the most consequential cyberattacks in U.S. history,” one U.S. official told Politico's Eric Geller. “That's the view from inside government — that we're dealing with something of a scale that I don't think we've had to deal with before."
The response is being directed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, even though Trump fired director Chris Krebs for failing to go along with his conspiracy theories about election fraud.
2020 Election
WATCH: Lindsey Graham directly begs Trump on Fox News to back his legislation
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, but on Monday was caught out-of-the-loop on the resignation of Attorney General Bill Bill.
Graham, who is a major Trump supporter, on Monday evening took to lobbying the president through Fox News instead of calling him on the phone.
The South Carolina Republican urged Trump to back his legislation to remove protections for technology companies. Trump had attempted to insert the legislation as an amendment to the Pentagon spending bill, vowing he would veto it otherwise. But the amendment was not added and the legislation passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority.
2020 Election
Life will only get worse for Mike Pence as Trump unravels on the way out
Poor Mike Pence. He’s having a real lousy month, and the next 37 days are about to become even less happy and gay.
It’s bad enough having to deal with the movers. They’re having a little trouble understanding this entire “we’re still not sure we’re leaving, but we thought we’d line you up just in case” thing. And licking the presidential boots while the Mad King kicks them in a fit of rage can be a little risky to those pearly whites.
But now Pence faces the living hell of having to humor Donald Trump with the full knowledge that on January 21 he will be permanently kicked to the curb by the infidel boss who, it will turn out, was never all that into him for these four long years. Pence can sputter “under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership” all he wants in his role as that creepy silver robot. Once these two are ushered out the door, Pence will just be another politician not named Trump.