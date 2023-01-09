Dems expecting House Speaker drama to hurt GOP at 2024 polls

Starting off the new year in 2023 with the ongoing House Speaker drama may have long-lasting ramifications that will extend into the 2024 election cycle and especially towards the GOP candidate for President, many political insiders are saying in both private and public conversations.

According to Fox News, Democrats are already identifying close races in 2024 for the House of Representatives and targeting strategies and tactics to use the Republican in-fighting against them to translate to victories at the ballot box.

In the Fox News story, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Tommy Garcia said, "voters will not forget, and Republicans will pay the price at the ballot box" during the next election cycle.

Even rising Republican superstar South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who served eight years in the House of Representatives herself prior to becoming governor, told Fox News that the GOP Speaker of the House infighting, "sure doesn't help."

Noem added in the interview that the party needs to refocus.

"It is difficult work governing and Republicans have to prove right now they can govern," Noem said.