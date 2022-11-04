Donald Trump Jr to be 'increasingly influential' in 2024 bid as 'Kushner steps back': report

Donald Trump's eldest son is expected to play a more prominent role in his expected 2024 campaign as his son-in-law's role diminishes, according to a new report.

CBS News chief election and campaigns correspondent Robert Costa described what he learned of Donald Trump, Jr. and Jared Kushner's expected roles in a thread posted to Twitter.

"Spent the day on the phone calling around the GOP, meeting with some longtime sources by Trump Tower," Costa explained.

"Trump’s many legal challenges are intertwined with how he thinks about 2024, not separate," he reported. "Some close allies tell him that if he gets in and becomes a federal candidate, it’ll somehow shield him as DOJ digs further into records case and his J6 conduct, all as his allies in House likely probe [Merrick] Garland and FBI next year."

"If he jumps in, Trump wants a small team with him on the road again, with travel focused on his plane and rallies," he reported. "2016 type model but with [Susie] Wiles and likely [Chris] LaCivita running ship, with Don Jr. and his crew increasingly influential as Kushner steps back."

Costa also reported Trump's team is keeping a close eye on Govs. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), who they see as "building ties" with Kari Lake in Arizona and Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

He noted his sources say privately they worry DeSantis could win big on Tuesday.

"They don’t rule out him running since it’s hard for them to gauge his ambition at this point," Costa reported.

