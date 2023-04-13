Rupert Murdoch is 'a shell of what he used to be' as Fox News hurtles toward 'crisis': reporter
Rupert Murdoch (Photo by Jewel Samad for AFP)

Reporter Gabriel Sherman on Thursday told CNN that Fox News is hurtling toward a "crisis" in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit without any sense of strong leadership from owner Rupert Murdoch.

In particular, Sherman said that Fox's decision to go all-in on election conspiracy theories was a reflection that the 92-year-old Murdoch had lost his once-iron grip on his own media properties.

"He is really, you know, as his age would suggest, a very old man," Sherman remarked. "And there's this joke inside the Murdoch family that, you know, 40 might be the new 30, but 80 is 80. And I think what that means is that... his health has been failing for a long time, and I think now we're just catching up to the fact that he's a shell of what he used to be."

Sherman said that Murdoch's decline couldn't come at a worse time for Fox News as it heads to trial in the Dominion defamation suit next week.

READ MORE: Trump accused of 'trying to poison the well' ahead of rape trial

"I think this is really an existential crisis for the network regardless of the financial impact," he said. "Dominion was able to get access to Fox's internal communications, and it really was as bad as you might imagine. They were, you know, lying to their audience in private, they said Trump was crazy. And then on the air, for 24 hours a day, they would say he's the greatest thing ever."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Rupert Murdoch is 'a shell of what he used to be' as Fox News hurtles toward 'crisis': reporter www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video