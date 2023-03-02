'Wimps': Morning Joe panel torches GOP presidential hopefuls' cowering before Trump
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" were shocked by Republican presidential hopefuls who won't say a word to criticize former President Donald Trump even though polls show he's the frontrunner for the job they purportedly want.

While discussing the state of the 2024 Republican presidential primary with political analyst Elise Jordan, Scarborough predicted that the GOP would nominate Trump yet again because none of his rivals were willing to give him even the slightest hint of criticism.

Jordan agreed and said that it's particularly galling because most Republicans secretly dread the idea of making Trump their standard bearer for a third consecutive election cycle.

"Most of those republicans do not want Donald Trump back," she said. "Yet they are such wimps that they're going to just go along with it. He'll probably end up in exactly the same point. At least in the 2016 primary, you would have Republican opposition candidates going up against Donald Trump and trying to take him on and attack him. This time, you just see everyone tiptoeing."

Scarborough predicted that Trump would steamroll toward the nomination but then lead the party to yet another failed election outcome.

"Let's figure this out, what's going to happen? Oh, they're going to lose the general election again," he said. "Who could have ever seen that coming?"

'Wimps': Morning Joe panel torches GOP presidential hopefuls' cowering before Trump www.youtube.com

