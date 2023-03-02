Morning Joe thrashes GOP grandstanding at Merrick Garland hearing: 'Worst acting I've seen'
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) (L) listens as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Garland was asked about a wide spectrum of topics, from protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices to rules made by the Office of Legal Counsel and he even quoted Taylor Swift lyrics when referencing anti-trust discussions following recent Ticketmaster drama. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday thrashed Senate Republicans for their shout-filled performances while questioning Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, including a tirade from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that accused Garland of deploying heavily armed agents against Catholic children.

Scarborough mocked Hawley and fellow Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for acting like rural populists despite the fact that both of them are Ivy League-educated.

"Some of the worst acting I've seen!" he exclaimed.

He then shredded Cruz for accusing Garland of running "the most politicized Department of Justice ever" even as he turned a blind eye to the DOJ under former Attorney General Bill Barr.

"Not one of them complained when Donald Trump was pushing his attorney general to arrest his political opponent and their family two weeks before the presidential election," he charged. "And these are the people that led the insurrection against the United States government from within the legislative branch. And they're the ones that are the most shocked and stunned. Like, what a joke."

