WATCH: Documentary filmmaker catches video of Mike Pence receiving congressional demand to remove Trump from office

The House Select Committee has video of Vice President Mike Pence receiving an email from congressional leaders demanding that he invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has turned over 11 hours of video footage of the Trump family discussing the campaign and election and then sat for an interview with the committee, and a trailer for the completed film "Unprecedented" shows Pence reading the email on his phone six days after Jan. 6, 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers sent a resolution demanding Trump's removal through the constitutional process, and video shows Pence reading the message, smiling and saying, "Great," and then asking an aid to print out a hard copy for his trip home.

"I'm always hopeful about America," Pence says to the interviewers, moments later. "I always believe that America's best days are yet to come, and I still believe that."

