Trump cusses at rally discussing all the mean things JD Vance said about him

Donald Trump addressed the fact he endorsed JD Vance for U.S. Senate in Ohio despite the fact the venture capitalist spent years trashing Trump.

Speaking at an Ohio MAGA rally, the former president addressed Vance's past comments, which reportedly included worrying Trump might be "America's Hitler."

Before Trump endorsed Vance, Ohio Republicans scrambled to try and prevent the endorsement by pointing some of Vance's past comments.

"And you know what? He's a guy who said some bad sh*t about me," Trump said. "He did."

Trump then focused on Vance's shift to fealty, praising the Republican for bending his knee.

"But you known what? Every one of the others did also. In fact, I think if I went by that standard, I don't think I would have ever endorsed anybody in the country, if you want to know. They all said bad, but they all came back," Trump said.

Trump went on to praise Vance for being educated at Yale Law School.