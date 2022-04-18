‘America’s Hitler’: Trump-backed candidate sent shocking texts about the former president – according to his roommate
Gage Skidmore.

Senate hopeful J.D. Vance won Donald Trump's endorsement in a tight Ohio Republican primary, but six years ago he compared the former reality TV star to Adolf Hitler.

The venture capitalist and "Hillbilly Elegy" author deleted his Trump criticism from his Twitter feed before announcing his Senate campaign, but his former Yale Law School roommate revealed that Vance worried about Trump's rise during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"But I'm not surprised by Trump's rise, and I think the entire party has only itself to blame," Vance texted, according to his former roommate, state Rep. Josh McLaurin (D-Georgia). "We are, whether we like it or not, the party of lower-income, lower-education white people, and I have been saying for a long time that we need to offer those people SOMETHING (and hell, maybe even expand our appeal to working class black people) or a demagogue would. We are now at that point."

"Trump is the fruit of the party's collective neglect," Vance said, according to McLaurin. "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How's that for discouraging?"

McLaurin explained why he came forward with the screenshot of Vance's alleged comments.

"The screenshot below is @JDVance1’s unfiltered explanation from 2016 of the breakdown in Republican politics that he now personally is trying to exploit," McLaurin said. "The 'America’s Hitler' bit is at the end. The public deserves to know the magnitude of this guy’s bad faith."


