Four election deniers appeared at a startling number of events in 45 states since J6 coup attempt: NPR

Even after Donald Trump's lies about election fraud resulted in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, four prominent election deniers have toured the country pushing the conspiracy theory.
An NPR investigation tracked events attended by four prominent election deniers and found they have spoken at at least 308 events in 45 states.
The four included in the investigation included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was at 45 events in 20 states.
Former Ohio high school teacher Douglas Frank, also known as "Dr. Frank," appeared at 137 events in 29 states.
Former New Mexico State University business law professor David Clements was at 62 events in 25 states.
Former Army officer Seth Keshel, also known as "Captain K," attended 121 events in 36 states.
This map represents the future of election denial in this country.
The movement, once headquartered on Donald Trump's twitter account, has moved to churches, backyards, and car dealerships in communities across the U.S.
"The scale of their movements paints a portrait of an election denial movement that has evolved into a nationwide force, beyond just swing states — and despite the Jan. 6 Committee's investigation and efforts by voting officials at every level to combat disinformation. NPR's investigation is the first such effort to document the scope of these influencers," NPR reported.
The four aren't just talking to activists, they're also talking with policymakers.
"NPR found that over the past year and a half, the men met or appeared with at least 78 elected officials at the federal, state and local levels — many of whom will have a role in how future elections are run and certified," NPR reported. "At least two secretaries of state, two U.S. senators, 10 U.S. representatives, two state attorneys general and two lieutenant governors met or appeared with the figures NPR tracked. More than three dozen members of state legislatures, many of whom have introduced legislation in their states that would affect how Americans cast ballots, have also appeared at events with them."
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told NPR that an increase in threats following the events.
"I think it's logical to conclude that they know better. And that they're knowingly spreading misinformation ... to win elections, to raise money, to gain attention and celebrity," Benson said. "Whenever there is an appearance in which the former president or Lindell or others come out attacking our system we know to expect an uptick in threats and add additional security as a result."
Listen: