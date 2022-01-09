'A hack of the highest order': Ron Johnson flattened by former GOP counsel over his latest Capitol riot whitewash
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," the former GOP counsel for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee poured cold water on the announcement by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that he will run for a third term, calling him a "hack" who should "never be taken seriously" again.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Sophia Nelson rained hell on the Republican senator who went back on his pledge to only serve two terms and who, once again, went on Fox News floated conspiracy theories about the Jan 6th Capitol riot.

"Ron Johnson is not someone you can take seriously as a United States senator," she began. "He is a hack of the highest order. He has, you know, been someone who has just engaged in the most nefarious type of conversation, gas-lighting obstruction from Russia all the way to January 6th so I expect nothing less from him. I am no longer surprised."

"I've said this many times on this show that I no longer want to respond, react or be surprised by what they say because this is who they are," she continued. "I think this means the rest of us have to be of the business of doing something about it to make sure that the proper narrative of January 6th gets out and that we are vigilant at the voting booths in 2022 and beyond."

