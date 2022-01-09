Matt Gaetz 'needs to shut up' about the Capitol riot and worry about his 'young girls' problems: Dem lawmaker

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) didn't hold back when asked about comments made by Rep. Matt Gaetz about the Capitol riot, and advised the Florida Republican to "shut up" about it and worry about being under investigation by law enforcement officials in his home state and the federal government.

After watching a clip of Gaetz appearing on the one-year anniversary of the Jan 6th insurrection with equally controversial Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, host Capehart let the longtime Democrat lawmaker speak her mind.

"Well, you know, the world watched what happened and for them to try and rewrite history and to tell people, 'don't believe your lying eyes' is absolutely outrageous," she began before bringing up accusations that Gaetz may have paid underaged women for sex.

"He had better be concerned about what's happening to him, he had better be concerned about, you know, the fact that he's been investigated and then concerns about him and young girls and on and on and on," she stated. "But absolutely, to get in our faces and talk about they had no intent of hurting anybody when we've got five of our Capitol police who are dead, 150 of them who have been harmed? We absolutely are going to have to resist, we're going to have to fight and we can't let them get away with it."

"I want my party to rise to this occasion and not try and think that somehow we are going to be able to work something out with them," she proposed. "They have defined themselves as liars, people with no integrity and they are intent on protecting [Donald] Trump and they're all afraid of him. They are not representing even their constituents so Gaetz needs to shut up."

Watch below: