Republicans can't pivot from hardcore abortion stances because Dems 'keep receipts': GOP strategist
Anti-abortion Republicans appear to have been taken aback by the backlash to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and CNN reported on Tuesday that many GOP candidates have rushed to pivot to more moderate positions on the issue.

The network noted that Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters recently scrubbed his website of his past abortion stances, and he is far from alone.

Michigan GOP congressional candidate Tom Barrett, Iowa GOP congressional candidate Zach Nunn, and Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen have also had to walk back their previous stances in favor of banning abortion even in cases of rape and incest after getting hit hard on the issue by their Democratic rivals.

GOP strategist John Thomas told CNN that candidates are having to soften their abortion stances especially in districts that have many college-educated women.

He also expressed skepticism that Republicans in these districts could succeed in making such hard pivots.

"The challenge is, on some very hot issues, the other campaign keeps receipts," he said. "Meaning they have the website, they have the primary TV ads."

