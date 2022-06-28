'Couldn't be further from the truth': Reporter debunks Trump allies' expected attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson is expected to testify at a surprise January 6th Committee hearing on Tuesday, which has led to speculation about what new information she could offer that hasn't already been disclosed.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, whose publication first broke news about Hutchinson's testimony, writes on Twitter that viewers should absolutely not buy some of the attacks that Trump allies are planning to lob at her before, during, and after she testifies.

"Trump world people are certain to say that Hutchinson was a low-level staffer who did not know anything," Sherman writes. "This couldn't be farther from the truth. She had a front row seat to nearly everything for a long period of time."

Sherman goes on to elaborate on Hutchinson's lengthy resume working for the Trump White House.

"She was a very close Meadows aide who also worked with Capitol Hill on the [legislative] affairs side," he writes. "She very much was on the inside. Her testimony will be very, very interesting."

While it's not known what new information Hutchinson will be giving at Tuesday's hearing, her past testimony has already revealed a number of explosive stories about Trump and other White House officials' actions in the days leading up to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

Among other things, Hutchison has revealed that multiple Republican lawmakers sought preemptive pardons for their roles in helping Trump stay in power; that Meadows burned documents in his office shortly after having a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who was a key congressional ally in the efforts to block certification of the 2020 election; that Meadows said Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence deserved to be hanged; that White House counsel Pat Cipollone informed the Trump White House that their plan to use "alternate" electors was flatly illegal; and that Trump stopped talking about invoking martial law because it would lead to mass resignations.