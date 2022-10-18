How desperate women are being forced to get abortion drugs from Mexico

Drugs being smuggled into the United States from Mexico aren't always the illegal ones. After states around the US banned abortion, underground movements have propped up to help get abortion pills to those who need it.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday about a woman who found out she was pregnant at 10 weeks, putting her outside the cutoff date of her state.

“I need advice I am not prepared to have a child,” the 25-year-old wrote on Reddit. “PLEASE HELP!!!!!!!!”

She was sent a private message from an anonymous site offering to send her abortion pills for free.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert's legislation got blocked thanks to House panel's rule targeting 'lunatics': new book

The covert international network is part of a new effort that has been set up to help women who can't afford to travel to other states to get the drugs they need.

"The emerging network — fueled by the widespread availability of medication abortion — has made the illegal abortions of today simpler and safer than those of the pre-Roe era, remembered for its back alleys and coat hangers," said the Post.

After the Supreme Court allowed states to make abortion illegal, those desperate to help began working to find ways to help. It means, however, there likely isn't medical oversight.

Over and over, pro-choice activists have warned that making abortion illegal doesn't mean that it will stop abortions or reduce abortions. The underground movement that has popped up confirms the adage.

WATCH: 'You're even more in the crosshairs': Alex Jones comforts Steve Bannon as DOJ seeks jail time

The report describes a pipeline that begins in Mexico where activists are bundling pills from international pharmacies for as little as $1.50 a dose. Volunteers then get the pills in the mail and send them to pregnant women in states that have banned it.

There's a fear, however, of verifying that the pills are what they say they are.

“It’s scary,” Guillermo Ortiz, an OB/GYN and senior medical adviser said. If women don’t know how to tell if an abortion pill is real, “it could cause huge harm.”

Read the full report at the Washington Post.